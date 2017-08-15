David Ross is Skydiving at the Air and Water Show!

Grandpa Rossy – the man, the myth, the legend, the thrill seeker.

Former world champion Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross will be taking to the sky for this weekend’s Chicago Air and Water Show…. and then jumping out of the plane.

Ross will tandem jump with the U.S Army Parachute Team Golden Knights as the opening act this year.

He’s set to land in front of the Boat House at North Ave. Beach after the show’s start at 10am.

Since winning the World Series, Ross has participated in Dancing with the Stars and joined ESPN as a baseball analyst.

The Air and Water Show will also feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs. More details HERE!