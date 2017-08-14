WATCH: Louis Tomlinson, Bebe Rexha Perform “Back To You” at Teen Choice Awards

Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha brought the temperature to record highs at the Teen Choice Awards with their performance of “Back To You.”

The single, which is Tomlinson’s second solo hit, dropped in late July.

The duet performance makes his first Teen Choice performance since One Direction took the stage with “Best Song Ever” in 2013.

It’s safe to say, fans were excited for his comeback and performing with Rexha was almost effortless for him.

He took home one Teen Choice award for “Choice Collaboration” on “Just Hold On” with Steve Aoki.