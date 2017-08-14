WATCH: Louis Tomlinson, Bebe Rexha Perform “Back To You” at Teen Choice Awards

August 14, 2017 11:10 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Bebe Rexha, Louis Tomlinson
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha brought the temperature to record highs at the Teen Choice Awards with their performance of “Back To You.”

The single, which is Tomlinson’s second solo hit, dropped in late July.

The duet performance makes his first Teen Choice performance since One Direction took the stage with “Best Song Ever” in 2013.

It’s safe to say, fans were excited for his comeback and performing with Rexha was almost effortless for him.

He took home one Teen Choice award for “Choice Collaboration” on “Just Hold On” with Steve Aoki.

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live