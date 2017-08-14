There Was a Major “Hannah Montana” Reunion at Jason Earles’ Wedding!

Sweet niblets, there was a VERY special Hannah Montana reunion this weekend.

The reunion happened at Jason Earles’ WEDDING. Yes, Jackson, Miley’s brother on the Disney Channel series, got hitched!

I only came for the cake 🎂😜😘 A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Earles and Katie Drysen wed over the weekend at the Garland Hotel in LA and some former co-stars were on hand for celebrations.

But it wasn’t just a Hannah Montana reunion… it was also a DCOM Dadnapped reunion!

Emily Osment, who played Lily in HM and Melissa in Dadnapped posed with co-stars Moises Arias (Rico/Andre), Phill Lewis (Maurice) and George Newbern (Neal).

Casual Dadnapped reunion! Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you! A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Phill even posted a side-by-side with this shocking throwback!

The most notable change? Moises! He’s definitely grown up.

stunner A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

Noticeable missing was Miley Cyrus herself, who was scheduled to appear at the Teen Choice Awards to accept the Ultimate Choice Award but skipped out because her “schedule simply wouldn’t allow it.”

Check out Jason and Katie’s sweet highlight video below: