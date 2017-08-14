[Listen] Shonda Rhimes Leaves ABC For Netflix

August 14, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Television Producer/Screenwriter Shonda Rhimes attends the 2017 Success Makers Summit at Spring Place on April 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Shonda Rhimes has moved on! The brilliant producer will start a new gig with Netflix creating content that will blow us all away. For now, all of the TGIT shows will remain in tack. “Scandal” is the only show to announce their final season, but will this spark a near-ending for other shows “HTGAWM” and “Grey’s Anatomy?”

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live