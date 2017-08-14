[Listen] Shonda Rhimes Leaves ABC For Netflix

Shonda Rhimes has moved on! The brilliant producer will start a new gig with Netflix creating content that will blow us all away. For now, all of the TGIT shows will remain in tack. “Scandal” is the only show to announce their final season, but will this spark a near-ending for other shows “HTGAWM” and “Grey’s Anatomy?”
[Listen] Shonda Rhimes Leaves ABC For NetflixAugust 14, 2017 8:15 AM
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Television Producer/Screenwriter Shonda Rhimes attends the 2017 Success Makers Summit at Spring Place on April 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)