Judge Drops DJ’s Complaint Against Taylor Swift, Closing Arguments Expected Today

By Abby Hassler

A federal judge dropped Taylor Swift from the complaint in a suit filed by radio host David Mueller.

Mueller sued Swift in 2015, claiming he was fired after false allegations that he groped the singer at an event in 2013. Swift countersued that same year claiming sexual assault and battery.

“Taylor Swift did not act improperly,” Judge William J. Martínez said in United States District Court in Denver, according to the New York Times. Martínez said Mueller offered, “insufficient evidence Miss Taylor Swift acted improperly when she reported an assault she truly believed happened.”

Despite Swift being dropped from the case, the judge allowed the suit to continue against the other two defendants, Swift’s mother, Andrew Swift, and Frank Bell (one of Swift’s managers). Swift’s countersuit will also continue.

Closing arguments are expected today.