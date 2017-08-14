“Jersey Shore” Reunion Has a Premiere Date!

It’s time for some G-T-L-R… Gym, Tan, Laundry, Reunion.

The Jersey Shore reunion will premiere on August 20th, so literally in less than a week!

Snookie and The Situation made the official announcement on Instagram writing, “ITS HAPPENING GUYS! August 20 on E! with my Best Friends! Love my roomies forever.”

She posted a video of the cast members Sammi “Sweatheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, The Situationand Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio jamming out in a car to the original theme song “Get Crazy” by LMFAO.

The docu-series titled Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore will include the above mentioned members on a road trip down memory lane.

It will reportedly serve as a pilot for a brand new series that will reunite other reality show casts.

No further details have been disclosed.

It’s also unclear why Vinny and Ronnie will not be participating.

Regardless, who’s ready to FIST PUMP!?

 

 

