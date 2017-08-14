GET THE LIST: 2017 Teen Choice Awards Winners & Show Highlights

The Teen Choice Awards aired on FOX TV lat night. Notable awards included Bruno Mars “Visionary Award” and also premiered his new video for “Versace On The Floor’.

Miley Cyrus’ “Ultimate Choice Award” and Maroon 5 “Decade Award.” Fifth Harmony took home a ton of awards and member Lauren Jauregui had something to say about the violent clashes with white supremacists in Charlottesville, North Carolina that left three dead over the weekend. “In light of recent events we just wanted to say to all of the young ones at home watching: no matter who you are, where you come from or what you look like, you are beautiful and you are important, so keep spreading love and positivity, all right?” she said.

See the full list of winners below.

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie​)

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Woman *WINNER*

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Chris Pine – Wonder Woman *WINNER*

Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious

Hugh Jackman – Logan

Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman *WINNER*

Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of the Furious

Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander

Cage Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

Arrival

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 *WINNER*

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Space Between Us

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – The Space Between Us

Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 *WINNER*

Dacre Montgomery – Power Rangers

Diego Luna – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jeremy Renner – Arrival

Tom Hiddleston – Kong: Skull Island

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Amy Adams – Arrival

Becky G – Power Rangers

Brie Larson – Kong: Skull Island

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Naomi Scott – Power Rangers

Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 *WINNER*

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

Beauty and the Beast *WINNER*

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Dwayne Johnson – Moana *WINNER*

Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Auli’i Cravalho – Moana

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast *WINNER*

Eva Green – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rachel McAdams – Doctor Strange

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

Before I Fall

Everything, Everything *WINNER*

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Chris Evans – Gifted

Kian Lawley – Before I Fall *WINNER*

Nick Robinson – Everything, Everything

Taylor Lautner – Run the Tide

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything

Emma Watson – The Circle *WINNER*

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Zoey Deutch – Before I Fall

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

Cars 3

Finding Dory *WINNER*

Keeping Up with the Joneses

The LEGO Batman Movie

Table 19

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

Owen Wilson – Cars 3

Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Zac Efron – Baywatch *WINNER*

Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Alexandra Daddario – Baywatch

Anna Kendrick – Table 19

Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory *WINNER*

Gal Gadot – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Jennifer Hudson – Sandy Wexler