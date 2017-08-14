GET THE LIST: 2017 Teen Choice Awards Winners & Show Highlights

The Teen Choice Awards aired on FOX TV lat night. Notable awards included Bruno Mars “Visionary Award” and also premiered his new video for “Versace On The Floor’.
Miley Cyrus’ “Ultimate Choice Award” and Maroon 5 “Decade Award.” Fifth Harmony took home a ton of awards and member Lauren Jauregui had something to say about the violent clashes with white supremacists in Charlottesville, North Carolina that left three dead over the weekend. “In light of recent events we just wanted to say to all of the young ones at home watching: no matter who you are, where you come from or what you look like, you are beautiful and you are important, so keep spreading love and positivity, all right?” she said.
See the full list of winners below.
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
Logan
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Fate of the Furious
Transformers: The Last Knight
Wonder Woman *WINNER*
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Chris Pine – Wonder Woman *WINNER*
Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious
Hugh Jackman – Logan
Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman *WINNER*
Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of the Furious
Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander
Cage Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
Arrival
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 *WINNER*
Kong: Skull Island
Power Rangers Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Space Between Us
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – The Space Between Us
Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 *WINNER*
Dacre Montgomery – Power Rangers
Diego Luna – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Jeremy Renner – Arrival
Tom Hiddleston – Kong: Skull Island
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Amy Adams – Arrival
Becky G – Power Rangers
Brie Larson – Kong: Skull Island
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Naomi Scott – Power Rangers
Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 *WINNER*
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
Beauty and the Beast *WINNER*
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange
Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Dwayne Johnson – Moana *WINNER*
Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Auli’i Cravalho – Moana
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast *WINNER*
Eva Green – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Rachel McAdams – Doctor Strange
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
Before I Fall
Everything, Everything *WINNER*
Gifted
Hidden Figures
The Edge of Seventeen
The Shack
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Chris Evans – Gifted
Kian Lawley – Before I Fall *WINNER*
Nick Robinson – Everything, Everything
Taylor Lautner – Run the Tide
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything
Emma Watson – The Circle *WINNER*
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Zoey Deutch – Before I Fall
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
Cars 3
Finding Dory *WINNER*
Keeping Up with the Joneses
The LEGO Batman Movie
Table 19
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch
Owen Wilson – Cars 3
Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
Zac Efron – Baywatch *WINNER*
Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Alexandra Daddario – Baywatch
Anna Kendrick – Table 19
Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory *WINNER*
Gal Gadot – Keeping Up with the Joneses
Jennifer Hudson – Sandy Wexler