TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: This Song Was Held Back A Week But #1 Again This Week

August 13, 2017 8:22 AM By Nikki
Last week, Niall Horan knocked Shawn Mendes out of the top spot. This week, Shawn is back at #1 with ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Honest – The Chainsmokers

19. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber

18. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

17. Unforgettable – French Montana

16. Now Or Never – Halsey

15. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

14. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

13. Feels – Calvin Harris & Katy Perry

12. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo

11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

10. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

9. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled & Rihanna

8. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

7. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

6. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

5. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber

4. Attention – Charlie Puth

3. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

2. Believer – Imagine Dragons

  1. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
