TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: This Song Was Held Back A Week But #1 Again This Week

Last week, Niall Horan knocked Shawn Mendes out of the top spot. This week, Shawn is back at #1 with ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Honest – The Chainsmokers
19. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber
18. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
17. Unforgettable – French Montana
16. Now Or Never – Halsey
15. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
14. Strip That Down – Liam Payne
13. Feels – Calvin Harris & Katy Perry
12. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo
11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
10. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
9. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled & Rihanna
8. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
7. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
6. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
5. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber
4. Attention – Charlie Puth
3. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
2. Believer – Imagine Dragons
- There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes