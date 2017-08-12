Going To Market Days In Boystown This Weekend? You’ll Need This List!

August 12, 2017 10:55 AM By Nikki
Over 300,000 people will flock to Boystown this weekend for outdoor fest fun in the sun! Nothing but good vibes and happy people packed in between Addison & Belmont on Halstead.  Live music, DJ’s, dancing and dramatics on the catwalk.

Here’s the full list of performers & events:

Saturday, Aug. 12

Bud Light North Stage (at Addison)

3:45 – 4:30PM            Prince Poppycock

4:45 – 5:30PM            Inaya Day

5:40 – 7:30PM            Drag Show

7:45 – 8:30PM            Linda Clifford

8:45 – 9:30PM            Jody Watley

Hydrate Dance Stage (at Cornelia)

12:00 – 5:30PM           DJ Laura B

5:30 – 7:30PM             DJ Cindel

7:30 – 10:00PM           DJ Nina Flowers

Nissan’s Celebrate Equality Stage (at Roscoe)

2:00 – 2:45PM             Steve Grand

3:15 – 4:00PM             Tiffany

4:45 – 5:30PM             Brian Justin Crum

7:00 – 7:45PM             ROBYN S

9:00 – 9:45PM             Maxine Nightingale

Capital One Jazz Stage (at Aldine)

1:30 – 3:00PM             Joe Policastro Trio

3:30 – 5:00PM             Whiskey & Cherries

5:30 – 7:30PM             BMR4

Bud Light South Stage (at Belmont)

2:00 – 3:00PM             KC Ortiz

3:30 – 5:00PM             Michael McBride & Friends

5:30 – 7:00PM             Wedding Banned

7:45 – 9:45PM             Satisfaction

Sunday, Aug. 13

Bud Light North Stage (at Addison)

3:15 – 4:00PM              Big Freedia

6:15 – 7:55PM              Rod Tuffcurls

8:35 – 9:55PM              Purple Xperience

Hydrate Dance Stage (at Cornelia)

12:00 – 5:30PM           DJ Laura B

5:30 – 7:30PM             DJ Alex Acosta

7:30 – 10:00PM           DJ Ralphi Rosario

Nissan’s Celebrate Equality Stage (at Roscoe)

1:15 – 2:00PM               Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus

2:15 – 3:30PM               Don’t Speak

4:00 – 5:15PM               JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound

6:00 – 7:20PM               10,000 Maniacs

7:50 – 9:50PM               16 Candles

Capital One Jazz Stage (at Aldine)

1:30 – 3:00PM               The Winchester Sound

3:30 – 5:00PM               The Flat cats

6:15 – 7:30PM               Branden & James

Bud Light South Stage (at Belmont)

1:30 – 2:30PM              Girl Power Night

3:15 – 4:00PM              Cece Peniston

4:15 – 5:00PM              Frenchie Davis

6:00 – 7:30PM              Boy Band Review

8:15 – 9:45PM              Catfight

 

 

