Going To Market Days In Boystown This Weekend? You’ll Need This List!

Over 300,000 people will flock to Boystown this weekend for outdoor fest fun in the sun! Nothing but good vibes and happy people packed in between Addison & Belmont on Halstead. Live music, DJ’s, dancing and dramatics on the catwalk.
Here’s the full list of performers & events:
Saturday, Aug. 12
Bud Light North Stage (at Addison)
3:45 – 4:30PM Prince Poppycock
4:45 – 5:30PM Inaya Day
5:40 – 7:30PM Drag Show
7:45 – 8:30PM Linda Clifford
8:45 – 9:30PM Jody Watley
Hydrate Dance Stage (at Cornelia)
12:00 – 5:30PM DJ Laura B
5:30 – 7:30PM DJ Cindel
7:30 – 10:00PM DJ Nina Flowers
Nissan’s Celebrate Equality Stage (at Roscoe)
2:00 – 2:45PM Steve Grand
3:15 – 4:00PM Tiffany
4:45 – 5:30PM Brian Justin Crum
7:00 – 7:45PM ROBYN S
9:00 – 9:45PM Maxine Nightingale
Capital One Jazz Stage (at Aldine)
1:30 – 3:00PM Joe Policastro Trio
3:30 – 5:00PM Whiskey & Cherries
5:30 – 7:30PM BMR4
Bud Light South Stage (at Belmont)
2:00 – 3:00PM KC Ortiz
3:30 – 5:00PM Michael McBride & Friends
5:30 – 7:00PM Wedding Banned
7:45 – 9:45PM Satisfaction
Sunday, Aug. 13
Bud Light North Stage (at Addison)
3:15 – 4:00PM Big Freedia
6:15 – 7:55PM Rod Tuffcurls
8:35 – 9:55PM Purple Xperience
Hydrate Dance Stage (at Cornelia)
12:00 – 5:30PM DJ Laura B
5:30 – 7:30PM DJ Alex Acosta
7:30 – 10:00PM DJ Ralphi Rosario
Nissan’s Celebrate Equality Stage (at Roscoe)
1:15 – 2:00PM Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus
2:15 – 3:30PM Don’t Speak
4:00 – 5:15PM JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound
6:00 – 7:20PM 10,000 Maniacs
7:50 – 9:50PM 16 Candles
Capital One Jazz Stage (at Aldine)
1:30 – 3:00PM The Winchester Sound
3:30 – 5:00PM The Flat cats
6:15 – 7:30PM Branden & James
Bud Light South Stage (at Belmont)
1:30 – 2:30PM Girl Power Night
3:15 – 4:00PM Cece Peniston
4:15 – 5:00PM Frenchie Davis
6:00 – 7:30PM Boy Band Review
8:15 – 9:45PM Catfight