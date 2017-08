Chance The Rapper is giving out 30,000 backpacks at The Bud Billiken parade this morning. He mentioned he had another surprise for fans…and that is a free concert in Chicago tonight!!

The concert will take place at the Auditorium Theater of Roosevelt University at 5 p.m.

Lil Chano said he is handing out free tickets at the parade. He tweeted that there are tickets all over the city, and he will announcing the locations for where to get tickets at 11:30 a.m.