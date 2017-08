Salam Hayek doesn’t understand why Hollywood wants her to look good at 50 years old. What movie did she star in with Will Smith?

Cory is sending her neighborhood vibes to try to score some cash!

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...