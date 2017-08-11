GET IN: Backstreet Boys After Party In Chicago This Weekend

Backstreet Boys, Nelly & Florida Georgia Line take over Wrigley Field this weekend. BSB have announced their official after party and yes they will be there for you to meet & party all night with!!
JUST ANNOUNCED: OFFICIAL CHICAGO AFTER PARTY
Just announced: Keep the party going this Saturday at the official Backstreet Boys after party!
Date: August 12
Time: 11pm
Location: Brickhouse Tavern
3647 N. Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60613
*At Wrigley Field
+ A limited number of meet and greets with select members of BSB will be available – $300/each (this includes admission to the party).
+ General admission tickets – $50.
*Select members of the Backstreet Boys will be in attendance.*
This Event is for ages 21+ only.
Tickets on sale at 7am Pacific/9am Central on Thursday, August 10th.
