GET IN: Backstreet Boys After Party In Chicago This Weekend

Backstreet Boys, Nelly & Florida Georgia Line take over Wrigley Field this weekend. BSB have announced their official after party and yes they will be there for you to meet & party all night with!!

Get tickets and info HERE or below:

JUST ANNOUNCED: OFFICIAL CHICAGO AFTER PARTY

Just announced: Keep the party going this Saturday at the official Backstreet Boys after party!

Date: August 12

Time: 11pm

Location: Brickhouse Tavern

3647 N. Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60613

*At Wrigley Field

+ A limited number of meet and greets with select members of BSB will be available – $300/each (this includes admission to the party).

+ General admission tickets – $50.

*Select members of the Backstreet Boys will be in attendance.*

This Event is for ages 21+ only.