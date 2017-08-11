GET IN: Backstreet Boys After Party In Chicago This Weekend

August 11, 2017 10:49 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: brickhouse tavern, bsb meet and greet, dance music, Florida Georgia Line, GET IN to Backstreet Boys After Party In Chicago This Weekend, Get tickets to meet the Backstreet Boys at their Chicago after party HERE, live in concert at wrigley field, meet the backstreet boys in person, Nelly, official Backstreet Boys after party, pop music, sexy
(Courtesy: Big Hassle)

Backstreet Boys, Nelly & Florida Georgia Line take over Wrigley Field this weekend. BSB have announced their official after party and yes they will be there for you to meet & party all night with!!

Get tickets and info HERE or below:

JUST ANNOUNCED: OFFICIAL CHICAGO AFTER PARTY

Just announced: Keep the party going this Saturday at the official Backstreet Boys after party!

Date: August 12
Time: 11pm
Location: Brickhouse Tavern
3647 N. Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60613
*At Wrigley Field

+ A limited number of meet and greets with select members of BSB will be available – $300/each (this includes admission to the party).

+ General admission tickets – $50.

*Select members of the Backstreet Boys will be in attendance.*

This Event is for ages 21+ only.

Tickets on sale at 7am Pacific/9am Central on Thursday, August 10th.
GET MEET AND GREET INFO/TICKETS HERE
GET GENERAL ADMISSION INFO/TICKETS HERE

 

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live