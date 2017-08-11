B96 Cares! Here’s Reasons To Pass On The Salt

Ninety percent of Americans age two and older eat too much sodium.

Too much sodium can increase your risk for high blood pressure, which often leads to heart disease and stroke, two leading causes of death in the US.

Most of the sodium we consume does not come from the salt shaker, it comes from foods prepared in restaurants and processed foods.

Since sodium is added when foods are processed, you can’t remove it.

Take a listen to the PSA below to find out ways you can reduce the sodium in your diet! B96 Cares!