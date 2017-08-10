Taylor Swift Dropped Some A+ Quotes In Court Today

August 10, 2017 4:16 PM By Tyler
Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Taylor Swift is in a Denver court after countersuing a former radio DJ.  If you don’t know the backstory… at a meet and greet a couple of years ago, this particular DJ allegedly grabbed Taylor’s butt while taking the picture.  He was fired.  He then sued her for $3 million bucks saying that she and her people basically lied about it.  He was suing for loss of wages and some other stuff that doesn’t come close to $3 million.   She then countersued for a buck out of principle and is even testifying.

Taylor took the stand today and some of the quotes are A+!  Taylor don’t play!

 

