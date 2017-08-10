Taylor Swift Dropped Some A+ Quotes In Court Today

Taylor Swift is in a Denver court after countersuing a former radio DJ. If you don’t know the backstory… at a meet and greet a couple of years ago, this particular DJ allegedly grabbed Taylor’s butt while taking the picture. He was fired. He then sued her for $3 million bucks saying that she and her people basically lied about it. He was suing for loss of wages and some other stuff that doesn’t come close to $3 million. She then countersued for a buck out of principle and is even testifying.
Taylor took the stand today and some of the quotes are A+! Taylor don’t play!