Taylor Swift Dropped Some A+ Quotes In Court Today

Taylor Swift is in a Denver court after countersuing a former radio DJ. If you don’t know the backstory… at a meet and greet a couple of years ago, this particular DJ allegedly grabbed Taylor’s butt while taking the picture. He was fired. He then sued her for $3 million bucks saying that she and her people basically lied about it. He was suing for loss of wages and some other stuff that doesn’t come close to $3 million. She then countersued for a buck out of principle and is even testifying.

Taylor Swift — The 'Sexual Assault' Photo I Wanted to Keep Secret (PHOTO) https://t.co/qT5FRZLo4T — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2016

Taylor took the stand today and some of the quotes are A+! Taylor don’t play!

Swift said she is not critical of her bodyguard “I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass. " https://t.co/RcgUKpLVFu — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked if she could see the incident directly Swift said she couldn’t see exactly because her “ass in the back of her body.” https://t.co/3hYJySWRzQ — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

On Mueller's firing Swift said “I am not going to allow your my client to make me feel like it is anyway my fault because it isn’t.” https://t.co/266Rbh6wBg — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

“He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare ass," said #TaylorSwift contradicting Mueller's testimony https://t.co/UumQt4HwGH — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017