Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Welcome Baby Girl!

Yes, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder is the newest member of Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s family.

The couple, who are already parents to several animals, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 25th.

The Vampire Diaries actor and the Twilight actress announced their pregnancy in May with a beautiful photoshoot.

“I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt,” Reed wrote in the post.

We are so excited for the new parents and wish them all the best on this journey.

Welcome to the world Bodhi!