LOL! Someone in Chicago Has a ‘COVFEFE’ License Plate

August 10, 2017 1:51 PM By Lizzy Buczak
‘Covfefe.’

No one knows what it means but it must be important considering our very own President used it in a tweet.

When President Donald Trump tweeted about a “negative press covfefe,” Twitter took it as an opportunity to troll him.

The day after his tweet, everyone was using the word.

We thought it would blow over but some hilarious soul in Chicago decided to make ‘COVFEFE’ their license plate.

The car was spotted on Wednesday afternoon in Logan Square.

I wonder how many people have instagrammed this license plate #covfefe

A post shared by Katie Boo (@breadheadedstranger) on

Whoever you are, I’m pretty sure your car’s license plate has been instagrammed a million times.

Trolling at its finest.

 

