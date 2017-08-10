LISTEN: New Music From P!nk ‘What About Us’ & New Album Info

August 10, 2017 8:02 AM By Nikki
(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

P!nk is back and looking fiercer than ever! She just released her new song ‘What About Us’ from the new album ‘Beautiful Trauma’ which drops October 13th. The album has 13 tracks and handful of hitmaker  co-writers including Max Martin, Julia Michaels.

The tracklist for ‘Beautiful Trauma’ is: 01 Beautiful Trauma 02 Revenge 03 Whatever You Want 04 What About Us 05 But We Lost It 06 Barbies 07 Where We Go 08 For Now 09 Secrets 10 Better Life 11 I Am Here 12 Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken 13 You Get My Love

Pink already has the #WhatAboutUsTour set to stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater September 9th. Get tickets HERE or listen to WIN them on B96’s #TwoTicketTuesday & #FreeTicketFriday

