Living in NYC isn’t as glamorous as we think. While Halle Berry was starting her career landing modeling gigs, the money she received only lasted for short periods at a time. The star said her mom wouldn’t give her any money and she had to “work it out!”
[Listen] Halle Berry Opens Up About Being Homeless In NYC!August 10, 2017 6:30 AM
