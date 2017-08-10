[Listen] Halle Berry Opens Up About Being Homeless In NYC!

August 10, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Actress Halle Berry arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Living in NYC isn’t as glamorous as we think. While Halle Berry was starting her career landing modeling gigs, the money she received only lasted for short periods at a time. The star said her mom wouldn’t give her any money and she had to “work it out!”

