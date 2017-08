SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)

Samsung has teamed with Live Nation to stream the concert using Samsung Gear VR. You will need a Gear VR headset with a compatible Samsung smartphone and Samsung VR service. A concert replay will also be available on Samsung VR for a limited time.

