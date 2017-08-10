Channing Tatum Got His “Magic Mike” on in a North Carolina Convenience Store

Channing Tatum is just like everyone else.

When he’s hungry, he stops by the nearest convenience store to load up on coffee and candy.

The only difference? Everyone knows who he is.

When he stopped by at a convenience store in North Carolina recently while promoting his new movie “Logan Lucky,” he decided to have a little fun.

He befriended store clerk Beatrice, who turned out to be a HUGE “Magic Mike” fan.

It only made sense that he showed her some of his moves and boogied on down with her.

The whole thing was posted in a 6-minute Facebook Live and it is HILARIOUS!

We are all jealous of Beatrice… how did she just stand there so calmly next to him?

Check it out: