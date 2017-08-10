Chance The Rapper Handing Out 30,000 Backpacks In Chicago

It seems like Chance The Rappers has endless kindness & generosity. He is consistently using his platform to spread positive messages and help the community he comes from, Chicago.

Chance is giving out 30,000 back to school backpacks at this year’s Bud Billiken Parade. Chance also has a big announcement to make at Saturday’s parade, likely related to the backpacks.

The parade kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday at Oakwood Boulevard and King Drive. It ends at Garfield Boulevard and Elsworth Drive. There will be giveaways and treats at Washington Park afterward.