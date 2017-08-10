Britney Spears Halts Concert as Crazed Man Charges On-Stage

Whoa there buddy!

A crazed fan bum-rushed the stage at Planet Hollywood last night where Britney Spears was performing for her “Piece of Me” residency.

As Britney sang “Crazy” a man jumped onto the side of the stage.

It seems like Britney was his target but he never actually came in contact with her because his plan was thwarted by eagle-eyed dancers, who literally TACKLED HIM.

You have to give her dancers props – these dudes are her ride or die team. When she has a wardrobe malfunction, they go above and beyond to help her cover up.

And when she’s in danger, they literally throw themselves in the way to protect her. It’s really awesome.

Britney remained unaware of the danger looming behind her until she realized she was surrounded by security.

When she turned around, she saw all of her shirtless dancers and security guards in a tussle with the man and asked if everything is ok.

You can than see Britney’s knee buckle as she reportedly asks, “He’s got a gun.”

The man was subdued and ejected but we’re sure Britney’s a little shaken up by the whole thing, understandably.

A fan ran onstage tonight and Britney was horrified. I'm.. pic.twitter.com/vUvEDcOLjD — Slim 🇺🇸 (@slimshadycher) August 10, 2017

This isn’t the first time a crazed fan has tried to get a piece of Britney Spears and it probably won’t be the last.

Remember this dude who scared the LIVING CRAP out of Brit Brit during the Circus World tour?