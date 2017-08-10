Avicii Returns with Six-Song EP

By Abby Hassler

Avicii announced he was retiring from touring last year after eight years of making music and touring the world. He returned today (August 10) with a brand new, six-track EP, AVĪCI.

This is Avicii’s first new music since 2015 and features collaborations with Rita Ora, AlunaGeorge, Billy Raffoul, Vargas & Lagola and Sandro Cavazza.

“I’m really excited to be back with music once again, it has been a long time since I released anything and a long time since I was this excited over new music!” he said. “My focus on this first EP of the album was to get a mix of new and old songs, some that fans have been asking about/waiting for mixed with brand new songs that they haven’t heard before!”

Check out the complete track list and stream AVĪCI below.

1. Friend of Mine (featuring Vargas & Lagola)

2. Lonely Together (featuring Rita Ora)

3. You Be Love (featuring Billy Raffoul)

4. Without You (featuring Sandro Cavazza)

5. What Would I Change It To (featuring AlunaGeorge)

6. Bonus Track: So Much Better (Avicii Remix) with Sandro Cavazza