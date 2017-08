Kesha’s new album ‘Rainbow’ drops Friday. Anyone that has followed the drama she went through over the past few years knows she was in a dark place for a while. Like a true artist, she purges it all out in her music.

She still gets emotional talking about the music and the emotions that created it. She actually cried on GMA this morning. See that interview and performances below. Listen to B96 to win tickets for Kesha live at The Aragon October 18th.