Season 4 of “Empire” Will Pay Homage To the Late Prince

Season 4 of hit series Empire will include a tribute to the late Prince.

The fourth episode of the season will see Jamal and Hakeem perform a rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy” at a birthday party for Hakeem’s daughter, Bella.

The Prince-themed episode was announced on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“In a celebratory fashion, everybody, all of the cast, is going to be dressed in a Prince theme. Even my crew is going to, to kind of honor him,” said executive producer and episode director Sanaa Hamri.

Hamri was close friends with Prince and even directed the 2004 music video for “Musicology.”

Because I’m a very close friend of the estate, they were very kind to me in allowing us to use a lot of the things that we needed to,” she said. “I know in a weird sense he trusts me with his work, he has been for many so I say, ‘Why not do that now and honor him in the best way on a music show?'”

According to Hamri, Prince was a huge fan of Empire and watched it religiously so the tribute is more than fitting.