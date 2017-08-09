Redhead’s Rejoice – Ginger Emojis Might Be Coming June 2018

August 9, 2017 11:52 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Your day has finally come redheads.

It’s no secret that redheads have been waiting for quite some time to find representation in emojis.

Many have started petitions and expressed their frustration at the lack of redheaded emojis being included in the updates.

Well finally, the red-haired emoji will be available on iPhone next summer…. well, at least it seems like it for now.

Apparently, Unicode said that they are on the “final candidate list” but they still need to be officially approved at Unicodes 2017 Quarter 4 meeting.

I honestly don’t understand what’s taking them so long to realize that redheads need emoji justice.

We have brown haired, black haired and blonde haired emojis, what’s so inconvenient about adding in a fourth prime hair color, especially if people have been asking for it!?

Hey, at least you know your voices and pleas are being heard!

