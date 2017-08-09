Little Caesar’s New Invention Allows You To Get Pizza & Skip Human Interaction

“The future” may not have flying cars but you know what we do have? Pizza vending machines.

These glorious machines speed up the process, allowing us to spend less time in line interacting with people and more time stuffing our face into a greasy, extra cheese pizza.

Little Caesars is making it easier for you to pick up a $5 pizza whenever you want with the introduction of the Pizza Portal.

The new invention is the “the first ever heated, self-service mobile order pick-up station.”

All you have to do is place an order through the Little Caesar’s Mobile App, pre-pay and receive a notification when it’s ready.

At the store, you’ll put in a 3-digit pin code or scan your QR code to pick up your pizza.

That’s it! Fast. Affordable. Efficient. Three words we all LOVE to hear.

The new feature is being tested in Detroit, Michigan and if successful, will roll out nationwide in 2018.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of machines replacing actual people – back in 2016, Xavier University in Ohio debuted a pizza ATM that changed up the pizza game on campus.