Krispy Kreme Announces Eclipse-Themed Chocolate Donut

Is that an eclipse? Close… it’s actually a chocolate Krispy Kreme donut!

Just days after releasing the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup donut, Krispy Kreme made it’s boldest move yet and introduced a fully chocolate glazed donut.

It’s unlike Krispy Kreme to venture away for the classic glaze but they’re doing so to celebrate what’s being dubbed as the “biggest astronomical event of the decade” – the total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse descends last occurred in 1918.

On Monday, August 21, you’ll be able to purchase the limited-time donuts and watch the eclipse cast a shadow from coast to coast as it blocks out the Sun completely.

The donut will also be available for purchase during evening “Hot Light” hours on August 19 and 20.

Pre-gaming an eclipse with donuts, why the hell not?

Here’s how Krispy Kreme explained it:

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse — no matter where you are — and we can’t wait for fans to try it.”