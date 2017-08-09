Can You Guess Who The Highest Paid DJ Is?

August 9, 2017 12:36 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Calvin Harris
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

We can’t keep he suspense… it’s Calvin Harris.

Forbes released their “World’s Highest-Paid DJs” list for 27 and Calvin takes the #1 spot for the fifth year in a row, making $48.5 million this year alone.

Tiësto came in second place with $39 million, followed by The Chainsmokers with $38 million and Skrillex and $30 million.

Forbes acknowledged that there is a lack of diversity on the list, with absolutely no women making the cut.

See the full list below:

  1. Calvin Harris -48.5 million
  2. Tiësto – $39 million
  3. The Chainsmokers – $38 million
  4. Skrillex – $30 million
  5. Steve Aoki – $29.5 million
  6. Diplo – $28.5 million
  7. David Guetta – $25 million
  8. Marshmello – $21 million
  9. Martin Garrix – $19.5 million
  10. Zedd – $19 million
More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live