Can You Guess Who The Highest Paid DJ Is?

We can’t keep he suspense… it’s Calvin Harris.

Forbes released their “World’s Highest-Paid DJs” list for 27 and Calvin takes the #1 spot for the fifth year in a row, making $48.5 million this year alone.

Tiësto came in second place with $39 million, followed by The Chainsmokers with $38 million and Skrillex and $30 million.

Forbes acknowledged that there is a lack of diversity on the list, with absolutely no women making the cut.

See the full list below: