Can You Guess Who The Highest Paid DJ Is?

We can’t keep he suspense… it’s Calvin Harris.
Forbes released their “World’s Highest-Paid DJs” list for 27 and Calvin takes the #1 spot for the fifth year in a row, making $48.5 million this year alone.
Tiësto came in second place with $39 million, followed by The Chainsmokers with $38 million and Skrillex and $30 million.
Forbes acknowledged that there is a lack of diversity on the list, with absolutely no women making the cut.
See the full list below:
- Calvin Harris -48.5 million
- Tiësto – $39 million
- The Chainsmokers – $38 million
- Skrillex – $30 million
- Steve Aoki – $29.5 million
- Diplo – $28.5 million
- David Guetta – $25 million
- Marshmello – $21 million
- Martin Garrix – $19.5 million
- Zedd – $19 million