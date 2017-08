Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurrent seizures.

Nearly three million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with Epilepsy.

When helping, you should remain calm and provide comfort.

If they fall, help them lie on their side to keep their airway clear.

Also, cushion their head and remove objects that could possibly cause injury.

Most seizures end quickly.

If it continues for more than five minutes, or the person has injured themselves, call 911. B96 Cares!