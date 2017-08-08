WATCH: Malia Obama Got Her Wild, Wild, Wild on at Lollapalooza

August 8, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Malia Obama
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Malia Obama is letting loose one last time before starting classes at Harvard University.

The former First Daughter attended her favorite festival, Lollapalooza, this weekend.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Malia can be seen releasing her inner rock and roll goddess during The Killers’ set.

There was a lot of head banging and rolling around in the grass involved.

#MaliaObama was jammin out to #TheKillers at #Lollapalooza in #Chicago!! 😂👍💯 @TMZ_TV #WSHH

A post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop (@worldstar) on

She was even spotted posing for a photo with Amine.

Last year, Malia Obama made headlines when she was spotted twerking during Cashmere Cat’s set and even word a “Smoking Kills” shirt while reportedly smoking weed.

You do you Malia!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live