WATCH: Malia Obama Got Her Wild, Wild, Wild on at Lollapalooza

Malia Obama is letting loose one last time before starting classes at Harvard University.
The former First Daughter attended her favorite festival, Lollapalooza, this weekend.
In a video obtained by TMZ, Malia can be seen releasing her inner rock and roll goddess during The Killers’ set.
There was a lot of head banging and rolling around in the grass involved.
She was even spotted posing for a photo with Amine.
Last year, Malia Obama made headlines when she was spotted twerking during Cashmere Cat’s set and even word a “Smoking Kills” shirt while reportedly smoking weed.
You do you Malia!