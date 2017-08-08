SPOTTED at Lollapalooza: Shawn Mendes, “Riverdale” and “Chicago P.D” Actors

Lollapalooza isn’t as celebrity heavy as Coachella but it does have its fair share of celebrity attendees.

Shawn Mendes was spotted taking in a show by Bishop Brigg’s this year. Mendes was in town for his “Illuminate World Tour.”

uh excuse me Shawn Mendes I'm trying to watch Bishop Briggs pic.twitter.com/ZHUCne5tiB — kelly (@kelrottman3) August 4, 2017

Malia Obama was seen getting her rock and roll on during The Killers’ set and snapping pics with artist Amine.

#MaliaObama @shawnmendes @madelame @marinasqu and more were spotted getting wild at @lollapalooza! Did u see any celebs this weekend? #Lolla #Lollapalooza A post shared by B96Chicago (@b96chicago) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch was tagged at Lolla repping the Lucky Brands.

If u can't be lucky, wear it #LuckyxMusic @luckybrand A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

Chicago P.D’s Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) had a romantic Lolla date with a few friends.

Miley and Noah Cyrus’ sister Brandi Cyrus posed in front of the Lollapalooza sign.

Lalalalala ✨ A post shared by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

I MADE IT #lollapalooza A post shared by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Mayor Emmanuel was so VIP, he didn’t even need a wristband:

Some Rahm moves for you at the Jacob Banks set at #Lolla pic.twitter.com/HqTaHqak51 — tracyswartz (@tracyswartz) August 5, 2017

Shameless’s Emma Kenney (Debbie Gallagher) posted a pic of herself and Cameron Monaghan (Ian Gallagher) at the Glass Animals Set but they were also seen roaming around the fest with Ethan Cutkosky (Carl Gallagher.)