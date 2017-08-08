Lollapalooza, Lolla, Lolla 2017, Lolla celebrity sightings, Lollapalooza celebrities, which celebs attended Lollapalooza, Riverdale Lollapalooza, Chicago PD Lollapalooza, Shawn Mendes Lollapalooza

SPOTTED at Lollapalooza: Shawn Mendes, “Riverdale” and “Chicago P.D” Actors

August 8, 2017 11:28 AM
Credit: Floyd McCraney

Lollapalooza isn’t as celebrity heavy as Coachella but it does have its fair share of celebrity attendees.

Shawn Mendes was spotted taking in a show by Bishop Brigg’s this year. Mendes was in town for his “Illuminate World Tour.”

 

Malia Obama was seen getting her rock and roll on during The Killers’ set and snapping pics with artist Amine.

 

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch was tagged at Lolla repping the Lucky Brands.

If u can't be lucky, wear it #LuckyxMusic @luckybrand

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

 

Chicago P.D’s Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) had a romantic Lolla date with a few friends.

 

Miley and Noah Cyrus’ sister Brandi Cyrus posed in front of the Lollapalooza sign.

Lalalalala ✨

A post shared by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on

I MADE IT #lollapalooza

A post shared by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on

 

Mayor Emmanuel was so VIP, he didn’t even need a wristband:

Shameless’s Emma Kenney (Debbie Gallagher) posted a pic of herself and Cameron Monaghan (Ian Gallagher) at the Glass Animals Set but they were also seen roaming around the fest with Ethan Cutkosky (Carl Gallagher.)

