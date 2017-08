Make your mornings a little nuttier.

Krispy Kreme’s recently unveiled their Reese’s Peanut Butter Donut will pair well with a coffee mixed with Reese’s Peanut Butter creamer.

International Delight debuted the new creamer, which turns your caffeinated liquid into caffeinated dessert!

The creamers has been spotted at Walmart so you have to keep your eyes peeled for it.

Ummmm HI 😍. International Delight has a new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup coffee creamer. This was found at Walmart, not by me, and no I didn't drink it in the shower like the picture suggests. Not yet anyway. A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Something tells us, this might be the new PSL of fall.