Hawks Annoucer Eddie Olczyk Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

Blackhawks TV (as well as national NBC hockey/horse racing) color commentator Eddie Olczyk has been diagnosed with colon cancer. A procedure was done last week to remove a tumor and he will also have chemotherapy in the upcoming weeks. The Hawks released a series of tweets with updates earlier today. Get well soon, Eddie O!

#Blackhawks release a medical update on Eddie Olczyk. pic.twitter.com/Ej0LUnjv5T — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 8, 2017

From Blackhawks Team Physician Dr. Michael Terry: pic.twitter.com/wfZFmmZAgg — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 8, 2017