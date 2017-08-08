Hawks Annoucer Eddie Olczyk Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

Blackhawks TV (as well as national NBC hockey/horse racing) color commentator Eddie Olczyk has been diagnosed with colon cancer. A procedure was done last week to remove a tumor and he will also have chemotherapy in the upcoming weeks. The Hawks released a series of tweets with updates earlier today. Get well soon, Eddie O!
Hawks Annoucer Eddie Olczyk Diagnosed With Colon CancerAugust 8, 2017 4:47 PM
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 11: Former Chicago Blackhawks player Eddie Olczyk is honored before the game against the Detroit Red Wings on April 11, 2010 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)