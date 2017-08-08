Harry Potter Inspired Liquid Lipsticks Are Here & You’re Going To Want One

August 8, 2017 12:00 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Harry Potter
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Harry Potter fans wait in Trafalgar Square ahead of the world premiere of the final film adaptation in the series on July 7, 2011 in London, England. Thousands of fans have waited overnight to see the the film's cast members and watch a screening of "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part II" prior to its general release date of July 15, 2011. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Makeup mischief managed!

Storybook Cosmetics, the creators behind Harry Potter inspired eyeshadow palette have come out with your newest makeup obsession: liquid lipstick!

The lipsticks come in 4 shades cherry red, forest green, rose-gold tinted bronze and royal navy.

Abracadabra 🔮 Wizardry & Witchcraft LIP EDITION! #Fall2017

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on

You can buy them all or pick the color that specifically correlates with your house allegiance.

Storybook hasn’t confirmed that the lipsticks are Harry Potter themed but the shades are based on the Witchcraft and Wizardry palette so it’s safe to say, they are.

No word on when they will be available but given the colors, we’d say sometime early fall!

 

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live