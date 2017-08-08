Harry Potter Inspired Liquid Lipsticks Are Here & You’re Going To Want One

Makeup mischief managed!

Storybook Cosmetics, the creators behind Harry Potter inspired eyeshadow palette have come out with your newest makeup obsession: liquid lipstick!

The lipsticks come in 4 shades cherry red, forest green, rose-gold tinted bronze and royal navy.

Abracadabra 🔮 Wizardry & Witchcraft LIP EDITION! #Fall2017 A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on Jul 31, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

You can buy them all or pick the color that specifically correlates with your house allegiance.

Storybook hasn’t confirmed that the lipsticks are Harry Potter themed but the shades are based on the Witchcraft and Wizardry palette so it’s safe to say, they are.

No word on when they will be available but given the colors, we’d say sometime early fall!