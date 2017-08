BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: Actors Chris Pratt (L) and Anna Faris attend the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Another fairy-tale couple is calling it quits. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are legally separating after many years of trying to make things work. CRYING!

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...