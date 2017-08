Proper nutrition is critical for the early growth and development of a newborn.

The best way to feed a baby is breastfeeding.

Breast milk provides the ideal combination of vitamins and nutrients a growing infant needs.

Breastfeeding also has benefits for new moms, such as lowering the risk of breast and ovarian cancer and heart disease.

New moms: Help your baby get off to a great start by providing the best nutrition available. B96 Cares!