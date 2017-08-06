Top 20 COUNTDOWN: One Of The One Direction Guys Is #1 This Week

Liam, Harry and Niall are all on the countdown this week. The ‘Slow Hands’ singer takes the #1 spot though. Congrats Naill Horan.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Honest – The Chainsmokers

19. Get Low – Zedd & Liam Payne

18. Hailee Steinfeld – Most Girls

17. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

16. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled – Rihanna

15. Feel t Still – Portugal. The Man

14. Feels – Calvin Harris & Katy Perry

13. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

12. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber

11. Believer – Imagine Dragons

10. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quave

9. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

8. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovatp

7. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

6. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

5. Attention – Charlie Puth

4. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy yankee, Justin Bieber

3. Now Or Never – Halsey

2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back