Top 20 COUNTDOWN: One Of The One Direction Guys Is #1 This Week

Liam, Harry and Niall are all on the countdown this week. The ‘Slow Hands’ singer takes the #1 spot though. Congrats Naill Horan.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Honest – The Chainsmokers
19. Get Low – Zedd & Liam Payne
18. Hailee Steinfeld – Most Girls
17. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
16. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled – Rihanna
15. Feel t Still – Portugal. The Man
14. Feels – Calvin Harris & Katy Perry
13. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
12. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber
11. Believer – Imagine Dragons
10. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quave
9. Strip That Down – Liam Payne
8. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovatp
7. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
6. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
5. Attention – Charlie Puth
4. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy yankee, Justin Bieber
3. Now Or Never – Halsey
2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
- Slow Hands – Naill Horan