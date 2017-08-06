Top 20 COUNTDOWN: One Of The One Direction Guys Is #1 This Week

August 6, 2017 9:19 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: b96 top 20 countdown, dance music, EDM, Harry Styles, HERE to see the most popular songs in Chicago this week, Liam Payne, most popular songs in chicago this week, Niall Horan, One Direction, pop music, rock music, sexy, slow hands, Top 20 Countdown
(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Liam, Harry and Niall are all on the countdown this week. The ‘Slow Hands’ singer takes the #1 spot though. Congrats Naill Horan.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Honest – The Chainsmokers

19. Get Low – Zedd & Liam Payne

18. Hailee Steinfeld – Most Girls

17. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

16. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled – Rihanna

15. Feel t Still – Portugal. The Man

14. Feels – Calvin Harris & Katy Perry

13. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

12. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber

11. Believer – Imagine Dragons

10. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quave

9. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

8. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovatp

7. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

6. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

5. Attention – Charlie Puth

4. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy yankee, Justin Bieber

3. Now Or Never – Halsey

2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

  1. Slow Hands – Naill Horan

 

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live