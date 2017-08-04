Justin Bieber Launches A New T-Shirt

August 4, 2017 3:57 PM By Tyler

Justin Bieber collaborated with his stylist and Hanes for a new t-shirt.  It’s plain white.  It’s $30.

From YAHOO!:

“Karla and I have always pushed boundaries together, and this collaboration is a continuation of that,” he said in a statement.  At first glance, this looks like a bunch of plain white T-shirts retailing for $30 online. There’s something subtly different about them, however, as Welch explained to Vogue. “He was so fearless. [He said], ‘I want T-shirts that are long,’ and they literally didn’t exist in the marketplace,” she told the magazine. “It was a bit of a nightmare.”

 

Bieber pushing boundaries and avoiding nightmares with this new shirt.  He is truly fearless.  It’s still plain white.  It’s still $30.

WE'RE LIVE !!! www.xkarla.con #hanesxkarla @justinbieber

A post shared by x karla (@xkarla) on

More from Tyler
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live