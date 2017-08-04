Justin Bieber Launches A New T-Shirt

Justin Bieber collaborated with his stylist and Hanes for a new t-shirt. It’s plain white. It’s $30.

From YAHOO!:

“Karla and I have always pushed boundaries together, and this collaboration is a continuation of that,” he said in a statement. At first glance, this looks like a bunch of plain white T-shirts retailing for $30 online. There’s something subtly different about them, however, as Welch explained to Vogue. “He was so fearless. [He said], ‘I want T-shirts that are long,’ and they literally didn’t exist in the marketplace,” she told the magazine. “It was a bit of a nightmare.”

Bieber pushing boundaries and avoiding nightmares with this new shirt. He is truly fearless. It’s still plain white. It’s still $30.