Fall Out Boy Delay Release of New Album ‘M A N I A’ Until 2018

By Jon Wiederhorn

Last week Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz said the band’s new album M A N I A was almost done and that it showed the group getting off to a “fresh start,” but the latest news indicates it was more of a false start. The band’s seventh album, originally scheduled for release September 15, has been bumped until 2018.

Frontman Patrick Stump wrote on Facebook that the album “isn’t ready” and that it “felt very rushed.”

At this point, Fall Out Boy hope to be able to release M A N I A on January 19. “We had some long talks and a lot to weigh about it all and collectively thought that was best,” he wrote.

He added that even if they receive pressure from their label or managers Fall Out Boy aren’t willing to rush a project just to make a deadline.

“I’m never going to put out a record I genuinely don’t believe is at least as strong or valid as the one that came before it,” he wrote. “And in order to do that, we need a little bit more time to properly and carefully record solid performances.”

Read Stump’s full statement below: