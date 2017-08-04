Chris Cornell’s Daughter Sings “Hallelujah” with One Republic For Father & Chester Bennington

August 4, 2017 11:37 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chester bennington, Chris Cornell, one republic

Chills. 

Toni Cornell, the 12-year-old daughter of Chris Cornell paid a beautiful tribute to her late father and his friend, and Linkin Park frontman,Chester Bennington.

Joined by One Republic on the Good Morning America stage, Toni belted out a beautiful and poignant version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Both Chester and Chris passed away due to suicide.

“It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them,” Toni Cornell said in a statement.

Toni’s voice blended incredibly with Ryan Tedder’s and there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience, there or watching back at home.

Linkin Park was scheduled to perform at Central Park on Friday’s GMA as part of the Good Morning America Summer Concert series.

While no one can replace Linkin Park and Chester’s vocals, this was a stunning performance that I’m sure both he and Chris would be proud of.

 

