The crying.

The late-night feedings.

The diaper changes.

The exhaustion.

If you’ve been around a baby who won’t stop crying, you know there’s potential to get frustrated.

Focus on calming yourself and understand that you may not be able to calm your baby.

It’s not your fault or your baby’s.

Ask a friend or family member for help or call a Parent Helpline.

Just remember – it will get better. B96 Cares!