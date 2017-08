How is that for a headline? A Tennessee woman went to jail on her wedding night. Police say the drunken altercation took place at a motel near the wedding. The woman pulled a gun from her wedding dress and pointed it at her new husband. Police showed up, she went to jail.

I’ve seen this story pop up about 16 times today and each one includes the “shotgun wedding” joke somewhere in it. Zing! The full story from the NY Post can be found here.