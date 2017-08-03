There Are About To Be TWO Videos With 3 Billion YouTube Views

On July 11th, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth “See You Again” passed Psy “Gangnam Style” as the most viewed video EVER on YouTube. Now, it’s about to hit another milestone. Later this month, it’s gonna cross over the THREE BILLION view mark. I’ve been told that’s a lot.

However, it may not be the first to pass the three billion mark. Luis Fonsi “Despacito” has now also passed “Gangnam Style” and is sitting at 2.97 billion views (and it’s only been out since JANUARY). Wiz is currently at 2.99 billion.

Current YouTube top five: