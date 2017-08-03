There Are About To Be TWO Videos With 3 Billion YouTube Views

August 3, 2017 4:47 PM By Tyler
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 22: The YouTube logo as shown in the YouTube booth at the Licensing Expo 2016 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on June 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

On July 11th, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth “See You Again” passed Psy “Gangnam Style” as the most viewed video EVER on YouTube.  Now, it’s about to hit another milestone.  Later this month, it’s gonna cross over the THREE BILLION view mark.  I’ve been told that’s a lot.

However, it may not be the first to pass the three billion mark.  Luis Fonsi “Despacito” has now also passed “Gangnam Style” and is sitting at 2.97 billion views (and it’s only been out since JANUARY).   Wiz is currently at 2.99 billion.

Current YouTube top five:

  1. Wiz/Charlie — See You Again — 2.99 billion
  2. Luis Fonsi — Despacito — 2.97 billion
  3. Psy — Gangnam Style — 2.91 billion
  4. Justin Bieber — Sorry — 2.69
  5. Mark Ronson/Bruno Mars — Uptown Funk — 2.58

 

 

