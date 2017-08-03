A new article states that people fall in love THREE times in their lifetime. They explain each type of love in three segments here. How many times have you fallen in love?
[Listen] How Many Times Have You Fallen In Love?August 3, 2017 7:30 AM
This picture taken on September 12, 2012 shows a couple embracing by a riverside in Tianjin. China's transient urban lifestyles have combined with frenetic social change, booming wealth and more relaxed sexual mores to complicate the process of finding a partner, while many of China's flourishing dating websites and other matchmaking businesses target the ultra wealthy. AFP PHOTO / WANG ZHAO (Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP/GettyImages)