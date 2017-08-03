Lana Del Rey Announces ‘White Mustang’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Lana Del Rey’s Lust for Life debuted last month propelled by the singles “Love,” “Lust for Life” and “Groupie Love.” Now the singer has announced a video for “White Mustang” from the album—could it be Lust for Life‘s fourth single?

Related: Lana Del Rey Casts Spell on Donald Trump: ‘Yeah I Did It. Why Not?’

Del Rey shared an Instagram video thanking fans for supporting her album (which hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart) and described her experience touring the U.S.A.

“I’ve been having a lot of fun at my shows,” she said. “San Diego and Anaheim were crazy, crazy, crazy. San Francisco, I’m about to announce a show up there, so look out for that. In the meantime, I am going overseas to my festivals and I’m also going to do a couple of shows in the UK and also I have a new video coming out for a song off the record called ‘White Mustang’ — another video done by Rich Lee, which I really love.”

Previously, Lee made the videos for “Lust for Life” and “Love.”

Watch Lana’s message here: