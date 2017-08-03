Camila Cabello Drops Two New Tracks ‘Havana’ & ‘OMG’

The cuts feature collaborations with Young Thug and Quavo. August 3, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, quavo, Young Thug
Photo: Courtesy Epic

 By Abby Hassler

Camila Cabello has dropped two new tracks today (Aug. 3). The first is “Havana,” featuring Young Thug and the other is “OMG” with Migos’ Quavo.

Appropriately titled, “Havana” evokes a Latin vibe in which the former Fifth Harmony member muses about a former flame she left back in her native country of Cuba. “Half of my heart is in Havana/ He took me back to East Atlanta/ All of my heart is in Havana,” she sings.

“OMG” is more lively. Cabello works with a hip-hop beat complimented by Quavo’s autotune-heavy arrangements. “Pull up, pull up, pull up straight from Tokyo/ You cannot believe it when we come through/ Woo, my God, you look good today,” Cabello semi-raps.

Listen to “Havana” and “OMG” below.

