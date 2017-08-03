B96 Cares! The Importance Of Washing Your Hands!

Wash your hands often to reduce the spread of germs and disease.

To wash your hands properly, wet them, apply a quarter-sized amount of liquid soap, and rub them together for about the time it takes to sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song twice.

Wash the front and back, in between your fingers, and under your nails.

Dry them with a paper towel if possible and then use the paper towel to turn off the faucet and open the door.

If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.