“This Is Us” Season 2 Poster is a Jumble of Emotions

Strap in because the second season of This Is Us is promising more laughs, tears and emotional moments.

The new series art features a collage of our favorite couples Jack and Rebecca, Kate and Toby, Randall and Beth and Kevin and Sophie alongside a heartbreaking photo of Randall’s daughters laughing with their late grandfather and an image of the Big Three as teenagers.

The phrase “This is real” appears under the photos, an emphasis on the raw nature of the show that’s made it such a hit and resonated with so many folks.

A picture is worth a thousand words and these images were careful chosen and speak volumes to reveal what we can expect from the second season.

Here’s what we picked up on:

There will be a focus on Jack and Rebecca’s broken relationship and based on the happy nature of the photo, things between them will likely get better before they take a turn for the worse.

We know that Jack dies abut we don’t know how. We know that it happened when the Big Three were teenagers, which is probably why there is a focus on the siblings in their younger years.Randall’s father is most likely featured because he played a prominent role in season 1 and we’ll see him coping with the loss and the aftermath of quitting his job as a result. It looks like Beth might be his moral support during the trying time. Not to mention the core of the present-day story includes the siblings and their significant others.

Kevin seems pleased with winning his ex-wife back but it looks like Kate is struggling with opening up to Toby about her father’s death, which she believes is “her fault.”

Season 2 of the NBC drama, which was nominated for 11 EMMYS, premieres September 26th.

Don’t miss it!