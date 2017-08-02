Lady Gaga Delivers Hits and LGBTQ Support at ‘Joanne’ Tour Kick-Off

By Robyn Collins
Lady Gaga kicked off her Joanne world tour in Vancouver, Canada Tuesday night, August 1.
The pop icon didn’t just play her new stuff, as promised, she played a 22-song set full of hits. The theatrical performance included short films, complicated staging, pyrotechnics, lighting masterpieces and some pretty epic bodysuits.
Gaga performed “Dancin’ In Circles” live for the first time, along with fire, dancing and a tribute to the LGBTQ Community. The singer has been a vocal supporter of the distinction. One fan posted saying, Lady Gaga: A true LGBTQ+ icon. Always showing love for the queer community — on and off the stage! #JoanneWorldTour.”
Lady Gaga: A true LGBTQ+ icon. Always showing love for the queer community - on and off the stage! #JoanneWorldTour https://t.co/70e9hWHRQ7—
Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 02, 2017
Wow this photo from the #Joanneworldtour 😳 I'm SO excited @ladygaga 🔥💖 https://t.co/fUUSGvQGcR—
Damien (@Damien93) August 02, 2017
Now THIS is how you start the final song! #JOANNEWorldTour https://t.co/3GPalKQtTG—
JWT Updates (@JoanneWorldTour) August 02, 2017
Congratulations @LadyGaga on the opening night of your #JoanneWorldTour! The hashtag trended on Twitter worldwide t… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 02, 2017
She DID THAT #JoanneWorldTour https://t.co/gvbXFmiTqW—
Aesthetic City... (@AesteticBritney) August 02, 2017
This is literally me when Scheiße came on at the #JoanneWorldTour
THAT HAD ME SHOOK https://t.co/erFqbkdfGd—
Lady Gaga (@MonstersSpain) August 02, 2017
BLOODY MARY SHE PLAYED THE WHOLE SONG #JOANNEWORLDTOUR @LADYGAGA BLOODY MARYYYY https://t.co/p1KDSbu4fb—
We Adore Gaga (@WedoreGaga) August 02, 2017